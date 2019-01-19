Hulu cancels Sean Penn's space drama 'The First'

Streaming service has pulled the plug on Sean Penn-starrer space drama "The First" after just one season.

The decision comes after the eight-episode season one, which premiered in September last year, was panned by the critics, according to The

The show marked the first-ever starring role on a TV series for Penn, a two-time winner.

Created by Beau Willimon, the show follows the members of a team of astronauts as they become humans to visit Mars. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth.

The cast also included Natascha McElhone, along with LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, and

Willimon is best known for creating hit Netflix series "House of Cards". He served as its showrunner for four season.

"The First" was a co-production between and British network Channel 4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)