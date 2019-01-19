Frank Grillo to star in 'Hell on the Border'

-
ALSO READ
Frank Grillo says Crossbones will feature in 'Avengers 4'
'Avengers 4' will feature flashbacks, says actor Frank Grillo
Chris Evans walk backs on his Captain America goodbye post
Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo join Naomie Harris in 'Black and Blue'
John Krasinski recalls losing Captain America role to Chris Evans
-
"Captain America: Civil War" star Frank Grillo is set to play the lead in new action-thriller "Hell on the Border".
The film will be written and directed by Wes Miller, best known for helming movies such as "River Runs Red" and "Prayer Never Fails", reported Variety.
Grillo, 53, will be joined by Ron Perlman, the star of "Hellboy" series and "Sons of Anarchy".
The plot details of the project are not yet known. Production recently started in Birmingham, Ala.
It will be produced by Curtis Nichouls, Henry Penzi, and Sasha Yelaun.
Grillo will also be seen "Donnybrook", co-starring Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley, and "Boss Level", alongside Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts.
He is set to feature in Netflix's "Point Blank", which reunites him with his "Captain America: Civil War" co-star Anthony Mackie.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU