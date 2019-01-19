Frank Grillo to star in 'Hell on the Border'

" America: Civil War" star is set to play the lead in new action-thriller "Hell on the Border".

The will be written and directed by Wes Miller, best known for helming movies such as "River Runs Red" and "Prayer Never Fails", reported Variety.

Grillo, 53, will be joined by Ron Perlman, the star of "Hellboy" series and "Sons of Anarchy".

The plot details of the project are not yet known. Production recently started in Birmingham, Ala.

It will be produced by Curtis Nichouls, Henry Penzi, and

will also be seen "Donnybrook", co-starring and Margaret Qualley, and "Boss Level", alongside and

He is set to feature in Netflix's "Point Blank", which reunites him with his " America: Civil War" co-star

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)