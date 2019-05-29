Huma Qureshi joins Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

has boarded the cast of filmmaker Zack Snyder's next directorial "Army of the Dead".

The 32-year-old joins in the project, which will mark Snyder's return to directing after a gap of two years, the announced in a statement.

Incidentally, the filmmaker, known for his work on DC "Man of Steel", " v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League", made his directorial debut 15 years ago with zombie horror, "Dawn of the Dead".

Other newcomers in the cast include Ella Purnell, and

"Army of the Dead" is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Joby Harold, and Snyder are writing the screenplay from a story developed by the filmmaker.

Principal photography is set to begin in July.

Snyder is also producing the project along with his wife and through their Stone Quarry production company.

is currently gearing up for the release of her dystopian drama series, "Leila". The show will premiere on on June 14.

