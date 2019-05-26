Hundreds of women turn up for 'fun run' in Jammu

Hundreds of women Sunday took part in a fun run by " gang of girls", organised by Jammu's with an objective to promote fitness among the members of fair sex.

Organised jointly by Jammu in association with Burn-a-Ton Unisex Fitness Club, besides Radio Mirchi, with the theme "she runs this town', the event with over 800 participants was flagged off by Jammu Tourism

Flagged off from the in the heart of the city, the run concluded at after covering a distance of over five kilometers.

There was a significant participation from the women police personnel, besides students from the city schools and colleges, a said.

"Women often neglect their health as they are always concerned about the health and well being of their family members, but seeing such energetic women on the run was a reminder to all women that it was equally important for them to pay attention to their own health," he said.

He said the event included many fun activities for the participants.

"This type of event happened for the first time in our city," he added.

"It is good and should be held quite frequently although young girls, nowadays, are quite health conscious," said one of the participants.

