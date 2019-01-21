Smule Mirchi Cover Star begins the hunt for India's biggest cover artist

Cover Star is India's biggest cover hunt that offers the winner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the 11th Music Awards in in front of the Bollywood's biggest music celebrities, a truly incomparable experience for anyone who loves and follows music in

Created by Radio 98.3 FM, Mirchi Cover Star is designed for people who have a flair for singing Bollywood songs. To participate, people simply needed to download the app and sing the cover entry of their favourite song. Alternatively, people also sent their entries through special on-ground activation in malls and campuses across 12 cities. Adding to the convenience, willing participants also had the option of visiting studios to record their entry for the competition.

In the first phase of the competition, Cover Star received over 15000 entries. These 15000+ entries were screened and evaluated basis Tune, Expression and Pitch. The best 100 entries from these 15000+ entries are now open for public voting on Basis public votes, social engagement and screening by Mirchi programming, the Top 5 entries from these 100 entries will move into the Finals of the competition.

In the Finals, Mirchi Cover Star celebrity judges, Jonita Gandhi, Meet Bros, and Tony Kakkar, will assess and evaluate these top 5 entries. The 5 finalists will battle it out at an on-ground event in front of fans and media. One winner will be chosen from the event who will then be groomed for the coveted performance at Mirchi Music Awards 2019.

Cover Star is a spectacular opportunity for every aspiring cover artist!

