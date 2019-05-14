Hundreds sign up for direct Mumbai-Birmingham flight in UK

An by a mayoral authority in the UK calling for a direct flight between India's financial capital with Britain's second largest city has attracted hundreds of signatures within days.

The Combined Authority (WMCA) issued the petition titled "We need a direct flight to from Birmingham" on on Friday and was edging towards reaching its target of 1,000 signatures on Tuesday.

"Given the significant business (Jaguar Land Rover, JCB, Rolls Royce, Bharat Forge, Pattonair and to name a few) links between the Midlands and India, and the strength of the diaspora, there is strong demand for a direct flight between and Mumbai," said West Andy Street.

"There is a business case but there is also a personal case thousands of families will be able to reconnect more easily with a new route. The Midlands and have a wonderful relationship, we need to strengthen it with a new route," he said.

The petition is aimed at reflecting the strength of feeling of the people of the region for such a direct connection when a delegation from Airport heads out to later this month.

The airport has been lobbying for a direct flight for some time and Andy Street raised the issue of a direct route to connect with Birmingham, the UK's second-largest city, with Indian during a previous visit.

Street said: "The Midlands serves a large Indian community of nearly 500,000, with significant populations in Birmingham, Leicester, Northampton, Nottingham, and

"I am really pleased there is an flight to from Birmingham but if people need to go to Mumbai they have to travel to Heathrow".

admits demand for more direct routes from the UK to Indian cities, including and Ahmedabad, but says it remains constrained by airport slots.

had made a play to cater to some of the demand with a Manchester-Mumbai flight last year before its financial troubles grounded its fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)