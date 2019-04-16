TalentSprint announces Women Engineers Program supported by Google

announced its Women Engineers Program (WE), supported by Google, to nurture 600 from over the coming three years.

As a part of this initiative, young and talented college students from varied socio-economic backgrounds will be identified via a detailed selection process and groomed through a rigorous multi-step training program, supported by 100 per cent scholarships and annual stipends of Rs 1 lakh each.

WE, supported by Google, is aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in technology by grooming promising talent among women students to advance and contribute to the field. Prioritising inclusion, the program is designed to support talented women engineers from underprivileged and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Despite the fact that women famously played a pioneering role in the early decades of programming and technology, the participation of women engineers in the globally still only stands at 26 per cent, as per the

Offered as a one-year experiential program for women college students entering their third and fourth years, WE are comprised of summer coding boot camps, live online classes, ongoing mentorship, certification and team-based projects to enhance problem-solving and computational thinking.

The initiative builds upon TalentSprint's past experience with Women in Software (WISE), an innovative diversity program that produced many promising women engineers, selected from second-tier colleges, who are now sought after by global

"The inclusion of women at every stage of the process to create universally relevant is critical and we are committed to facilitating gender and socioeconomic diversity among worldwide. We look forward to this program creating a large pool of promising women engineers who can bring their exceptional skills to the ecosystem, and to We are excited to support TalentSprint in this initiative, who have done exceptional work in the area", said Anand Rangarajan, Engineering at

"We are delighted to have supporting our Women Engineers Program. The history of is replete with evidence that women bring a unique sensibility and refinement to the craft of Our goal will be to unleash that capability for the benefit of both Google and the industry. Beyond gender and socioeconomic diversity, we hope to create a whole new breed of talented who will influence the next wave of global technology development", said Dr Santanu Paul, at TalentSprint.

