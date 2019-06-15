Husband says British woman held in Iran begins hunger strike

A British-Iranian woman jailed in for more than three years has begun a to protest her detention, her husband said Saturday.

said has told judicial officials she will refuse but will drink water until she is granted "unconditional release." Ratcliffe said he would hold a vigil outside Iran's London embassy, and would fast in support of his wife.

Ratcliffe said his wife "had vowed that if we passed (daughter) Gabriella's fifth birthday with her still inside, then she would do something to mark to both governments that enough is enough. This really has gone on too long." Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the charity arm of agency Thomson Reuters, was detained at airport in April 2016 on charges of plotting against the

Her family denies the allegations. High-level diplomatic attempts to secure her release have so far failed. granted 40-year-old Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic protection in March, but Iranian officials refuse to recognize her dual nationality. The comes amid heightened tensions between the West and Iran, which the U.S. and U.K. blame for attacks on two in the Gulf of this week. denies involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)