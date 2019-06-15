JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Making India USD 5 trn economy challenging but surely achievable: Modi
Business Standard

Teen washed away in river in J&K's Doda

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 17-year-old boy was washed away while he was taking a bath in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, police said.

Three teenagers slipped into the Neeru river due to a strong current when they were taking a bath near the Doda-Bhadarwah highway, the police said.

Two boys were rescued by the locals who reached the spot immediately. A search is on for the missing one, Shoib Malik, said Bhadarwah Superintendent of Police Raj Singh Gouria.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU