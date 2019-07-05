Hyd civic body imposes Rs 10 k fine on cops,retracts later

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has issued a notice imposing Rs 10,000 fine on Golconda police for allegedly putting up an "unauthorised" banner but withdrew it later.

The civic body issued the notice on Thursday and hours later withdrew it citing there was some "communication gap" between police and the GHMC.

An official communication said Golconda police officials were issued notice for removal of a banner that was put up welcoming devotees in connection with the Bonalu festival.

"As there was a ban on erecting banners in the city, the notice was issued. There was provision on imposing fine for putting up unauthorised banners. The banners were immediately removed," an official communication said Thursday.

There was a "communication gap" between police and GHMC, it said.

The notice issued to Station House Officer Golconda said the fine was being imposed for putting up a banner at a public place at Golconda Fort.

