Man booked for harassing 5-month pregnant wife for dowry

Three members of a family in Kalyan in Thane district were booked for allegedly throwing out a pregnant woman from their home over unfulfilled dowry demands, an official said Friday.

The victim had married Satya Sonar in September last year and she has told police that the latter, along with his mother Parasakti and brother Kartik Sonar, were harassing her for Rs 1 lakh dowry, the official said.

"They later asked her to leave home despite being five-months pregnant. We have registered a case against Satya, Kartik and their mother Parasakti. No arrests have been made so far," he said.

