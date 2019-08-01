JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Zee may have offloaded its stake but it isn't enough to satisfy investors
Business Standard

Hyundai Motor India sales down 4% in July at 57,310 units; exports up 13.6%

The company sold a total of 59,590 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 3.8 per cent decline in total sales at 57,310 units in July.

The company sold a total of 59,590 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 39,010 units last month as against 43,481 units in July 2018, down 10 per cent, it added.

Exports, however, grew 13.6 per cent to 18,300 units last month as compared to 16,109 units in the year-ago period, it added.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU