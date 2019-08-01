Hyundai Motor India sales down 4% in July at 57,310 units; exports up 13.6%

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai's domestic sales hit slow lane in May; decline 5.6% to 42,502 units
Hyundai launches leasing service in partnership with ALD Automotive India
Hyundai weighs options for sourcing electric vehicle components in India
Hyundai Motor India to take on Maruti Suzuki with 'connected' cars
Hyundai Motor, Tencent tie up to develop self-driving cars software
-
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 3.8 per cent decline in total sales at 57,310 units in July.
The company sold a total of 59,590 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales were at 39,010 units last month as against 43,481 units in July 2018, down 10 per cent, it added.
Exports, however, grew 13.6 per cent to 18,300 units last month as compared to 16,109 units in the year-ago period, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU