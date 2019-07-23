Hyundai to hike prices of all models by up to Rs 9,200 from August 1

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it will increase vehicle prices by up to Rs 9,200 from next month in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The price of the company's all models will go up from August 1 on account of increase in input costs following new safety regulations in cars, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company currently sells a range of models from the Santro hatchback to Tucson SUV - priced between Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 26.95 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).