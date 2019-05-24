'I feel badly for Theresa,' Trump says of May resignation

US President Donald Trump said Friday he felt sorry for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has resigned after three years of turmoil surrounding Brexit.
"I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman,"
Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan.
"She's a good woman. She worked very hard. She's very strong," Trump said.
