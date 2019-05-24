JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

RBI tweaks norms on VRR investment by FPIs
Business Standard

'I feel badly for Theresa,' Trump says of May resignation

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said Friday he felt sorry for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has resigned after three years of turmoil surrounding Brexit.

"I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman,"

Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan.

"She's a good woman. She worked very hard. She's very strong," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 22:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements