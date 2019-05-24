JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

LS polls: Cong gets more votes than BJP, AAP in minority pockets in Delhi

RBI tweaks norms on VRR investment by FPIs
Business Standard

Several hurt in suspected package bomb blast in France

AFP  |  Lyon 

Several people were wounded Friday by a suspected package bomb blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon in southeastern France, the local prosecutors' office said.

The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic city centre, has been evacuated, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

A police source told AFP the package contained "screws or bolts" and had been placed in front of a bakery on the corner of the two popular streets.

Police said eight people had been injured but that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

President Emmanuel Macron called the blast an "attack" during a live Facebook interview, adding that no deaths had been reported "for the time being."

"It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no casualties. There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families," Macron said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements