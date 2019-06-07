"I have no personal animosity with Lt Governor": Narayanasamy

A day after accusing of "creating obstacles" to development works, V Narayanasamy Friday he had no personal animosity towards and sought her cooperation.

"My concern is to ensure speedy development of and also undelayed implementation of schemes evolved by the government," Narayanasamy said.

"The should extend her cooperation and act in tandem with the government," he told reporters after making a surprise visit to some government departments to ascertain whether the staff turned up punctually.

Narayanasamy said there were instances of the government taking up its decisions with the Union Home Ministry to write off loans due from farmers, among others, after the took a "negative" stand.

"How many times we should rush to and seek the nod of the Even in posting peons in government departments we should go to after the file relating to the matter was returned by the Lt Governor," he claimed.

"We have no personal animosity with the Lt Governor and we would only wish that she extended her cooperation to implement government's decisions," the said.

He said during the last three years, there had been practical difficulties in implementing decisions to revamp the government owned textile mills, to improve revenue for the government and to ensure development in every sector.

"But files sent to the Lt Governor were returned without her approval and consequently schemes got choked in implementation," he said.

Addressing ruling cadres at the PCC office here on Thursday, Narayanasamy said they should prepare for another round of protest against to bring to focus her attitude of "putting obstacles" in implementing the decisions of the elected government.

The Narayanasamy-led government has been at loggerheads with Bedi on various administrative issues since she assumed office in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)