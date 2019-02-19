Bedi says happy as Pondy CM ends dharna

Bedi on Tuesday expressed happiness that V ended his 'dharna' after discussing with her the issues he had raised, including increasing assistance under old age and widow schemes.

The former IPS officer, who met and his ministerial colleagues on Monday, said, "The meeting helped clarify and consolidate issues."



"I am happy government will return to work and so will the road to will be open for visitors to come to her office," she said in a WhatsApp message to the media.

had been staging a dharna outside for six days against what he said was Bedi's reluctance to approve his welfare schemes and administrative orders. He had written a letter, dated February 7, to Bedi mentioning his demands and the issues.

The meeting to iron out the differences between the two sides last for four and a half hours on Monday.

Outside the lt governor's residence after the meeting, Narayanasamy told reporters his protest has been called off. The jail bharo and fast programmes slated for February 20 and 21 have also been suspended, he said.

"We have achieved a partial success in our representation to Bedi on various issues," the said.

A number of leaders, including DMK leader M K from the neighbouring and Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, had called on Narayanasamy at the

During the protest, the road leading to was cordoned off and iron barricades were erected.

