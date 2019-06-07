Cab Sec Pradeep Kumar Sinha gets third extension, to remain on top post for 3 more months

Sinha was on Friday given a three-month extension, according to an official order, making him the longest-serving bureaucrat in the post in the last seven decades.

This is the third extension given to Sinha, whose tenure was increased by one-year each in 2017 and 2018.

The of the Cabinet headed by has approved extension in service to Sinha for a further period of three months, beyond June 12, 2019, the order said.

Sinha was appointed Cabinet Secretary, the top post in the country's bureaucracy, in May 2015, for a fixed two-year term which was extended twice earlier.

With the latest extension, Sinha becomes the longest-serving in the country's history.

Before him, Y N Sukthankar was the from May 14, 1953 to July 31, 1957. He later became

N R Pillai was the and served from February 6, 1950 and to May 13, 1953.

Besides them, Ajit Seth and K M Chandrasekhar held the post for four years each. While Seth was Cabinet Secretary from June 14, 2011 to June 13, 2015, Chandrasekhar was from June 14, 2007 to June 13, 2011.

Sinha, a 1977-batch IAS officer of the cadre, earlier served as the He has also worked in several other important positions in the and in his cadre state.

The cabinet secretariat is under the direct charge of the

The of the secretariat is the Cabinet secretary who is also the ex-officio

The cabinet secretariat assists in decision-making in government by ensuring inter-ministerial coordination, ironing out differences amongst ministries or departments and evolving consensus through the instrumentality of the standing or adhoc committees of secretaries.

Management of major crisis situations in the country and coordinating activities of various ministries in such a situation is also one of the functions of the cabinet secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)