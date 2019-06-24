I-League clubs to approach court if ISL is made top league

Putting up a united front, seven clubs Monday said they are ready to approach "appropriate courts for relief" if the Federation makes the the country's top league.

Miffed at AIFF Kushal Das's public acknowledgement of as the country's main league, representatives of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, FC, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam held a meeting in New Delhi, where they decided to move courts.

Das' acknowledgement is expected to be rubber-stamped in the AIFF's committee meeting on July 3.

"With indicating that the being announced as the top division league post an committee meeting scheduled for July 3rd, the clubs are standing united stronger than ever," the clubs said in a joint statement.

"The refusal of the of AIFF to meet the clubs in spite of several requests and the subsequent vindictive actions specifically towards the I-League clubs, combined with the coercive and blackmailing attitude of FSDL towards AIFF by refusing to make payments pushes the game to an uncertain future."



Recently, six aggrieved I-League clubs hit out at the AIFF disciplinary committee's decision to impose a hefty fine of Rs 27.5 lakh fine on them for boycotting the Super Cup citing unfair "step-motherly" treatment by the federation.

The clubs backed out at the last moment, much to the chagrin of AIFF and FSDL ( Development Limited), subsidiary of the federation's commercial partner, IMG-Reliance.

The clubs further stated: "I League has been the national league since 1996 and carries the tradition of Indian with it. This tradition has helped create what stands today and has been the torch bearer of Indian Football. I League has been the sole driving force in creating footballers and fans of the game in the country.

"To be now told that the I-League will no longer be the top league is completely unacceptable and illegal and we pledge to fight this together as one football family which carries the tradition of Indian football.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)