JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top events today: PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha, printing of Budget docs, & more
Business Standard

I-T Dept launches searches at premises of Bharat Hotels, Cargo Motors Group

The searches, they said, were launched late Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

I-T, income tax, raid, scanner, investigation, money laundering,
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Income Tax Department has launched searches at multiple locations of the Bharat Hotels Limited group and a leading automobile dealer in connection with a tax evasion probe, officials said on Monday.

They said about 8 premises linked to Bharat Hotels CMD Jytosna Suri and promoters of Cargo Motors, dealers of Tata vehicles, are being searched in and around the national capital.

The Bharat Hotels group owns the Lalit Group of hotels in the country.

The searches, they said, were launched late Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department.

Details of the action are awaited.
First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU