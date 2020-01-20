I-T Dept launches searches at premises of Bharat Hotels, Cargo Motors Group

-
The Income Tax Department has launched searches at multiple locations of the Bharat Hotels Limited group and a leading automobile dealer in connection with a tax evasion probe, officials said on Monday.
They said about 8 premises linked to Bharat Hotels CMD Jytosna Suri and promoters of Cargo Motors, dealers of Tata vehicles, are being searched in and around the national capital.
The Bharat Hotels group owns the Lalit Group of hotels in the country.
The searches, they said, were launched late Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department.
Details of the action are awaited.
