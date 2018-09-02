I was lost and lonely: Lily Allen opens up about encounter with female escorts

Allen has revealed she slept with female escorts because she was '"lost and lonely" following her split with ex-husband

The 33-year-old has opened up about her marriage breakdown in her upcoming book "My Thoughts Exactly", which comes out on September 20.

Allen took to to give her fans a "heads up" before the press could "make it sound worse than it was".

"So, in my book 'My Thoughts Exactly' I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I'm not proud, but I'm not ashamed. I don't do it anymore.

"The Mail are going to run with the story tomorrow because someone leaked it, and they're bound to make it sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the heads up!" she posted on

Allen previously revealed she had considered turning to heroin when her marriage broke down, but instead used sex to "fill the void".

The married Cooper in 2011, and has two daughters, six-year-old and five-year-old Marnie, with him. The couple parted ways in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)