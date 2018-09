Widespread rains occurred at many places in Saturday, leading to a drop in temperatures, according to local

Manali recorded a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius following rainfall, the weatherman said.

Till 8.30 am Sunday, Palampur had recorded 64.6 mm of rainfall, Una 34 mm, Sundernagar 20.5 mm, Mandi 13.1 mm and Shimla 9.4 mm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)