Star hijacking film worst form of hari-kiri: Apurva Asrani slams Kangana Ranaut

In a cryptic tweet, took a sly dig at Saturday for " a film" and described it as "the worst form of hara-kiri".

Without taking any name, Apurva's tweet alluded to the controversy surrounding historical drama "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi", which saw Sonu Sood exiting the project.

"A star a film and running down the hard work of crew member/s is the worst form of hara-kiri there is. When affected filmmakers cannot control this and instead put on a facade of a 'dignified silence', they allow a monstrous ego to go on a rampage and eventually kill the film," the "Aligarh" wrote.

On Friday, after Sonu announced his departure from the film, Kangana had said that he decided to quit the project because she was directing the reshoots and patchwork.

In his response, the said even though Kangana is a good friend, making the entire issue about male chauvinism is "ridiculous".

"The gender of the is not the issue, competence is," he said of his decision to quit the film.

Last year, Apurva had alleged that Kangana, who has been credited as additional in her last release "Simran", tried to discredit his work in public by saying that she developed the story with from a one-line script.

The actor, however, dismissed the claims.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)