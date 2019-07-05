IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Iran on July 10

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear programme next week, days after Iran breached one of the limits in a 2015 deal with world powers.

The meeting, which follows a US request, would be held "on July 10 at 14:30," an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)