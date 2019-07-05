IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Iran on July 10

-
The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear programme next week, days after Iran breached one of the limits in a 2015 deal with world powers.
The meeting, which follows a US request, would be held "on July 10 at 14:30," an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spokesman said.
