International drug-smuggling racket busted, 4 held

Four people, all part of an international drug-smuggling racket, have been arrested for smuggling hashish worth Rs 1.07 crore through the airport here, Customs officials said.

Investigations into the racket began January 26, 2019 when a trolley bag belonging to Mubashir from Malappuram was searched and 1.6 kg of hashish seized, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar told PTI Friday.

On interrogation, Mubashir, who was arrested, said the bag was handed over to him by Rafeeq from Manjeri, also from Malappuram, who offered him a job at a shop in Qatar, a Gulf country.

He was employed by Shafeeq Alias Shan.

Before flying to Qatar from here, Mubashir was handed over the bag by Harris, a friend of Rafeeq. Also, Harris gave the plane ticket and visa to Mubashir. Jamsheer Ali from Malappuram had arranged for ticket and the visa.

Immediately after the seizure and arrest of Mubashir the four others - Rafeeq, Shafeeq, Harris and Jamsheer Ali absconded.

Harris went to Qatar, Rafeeq to Tamil Nadu and Jamsheer Ali and Shafeeq to Bengaluru.

Investigations led to their arrest at their respective places and the four were produced by a court in Kerala which remanded them in judicial custody.

Efforts are on to nab Yasif who is the kingpin of the racket operating from abroad, the Customs Commissioner said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)