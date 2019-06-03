IAF aircraft with 13 people on board goes missing

JUST IN
Gold rises Rs 75 to Rs 33,195 per 10 gram on local buying

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 13 people on board lost contact with ground agencies around 35 minutes after it took off from Jorhat in Assam on Monday, official sources said.

The aircraft got airborne at around 12:25 PM and lost all contacts with ground staff at around 1 PM, they said.

A total of eight crew and five passengers were on board the aircraft, the sources said.

The Indian Air Force has deployed all available resources to locate the aircraft, said the sources.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 15:55 IST

