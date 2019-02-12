IAF airlift materials for construction of bridge in Arunachal

helicopters have airlifted more than 80 tonne materials for construction of a vital bridge over in Kumey district of bordering China, Defence sources said Tuesday.

IAF helicopters airlifted the materials on Monday, Shillong-based IAF PRO Wing said Tuesday.

The bridge which is being executed by the Border Roads Organisation, would connect the settlements of with Damin circle of the district bordering

Owing to its strategic importance, the bridge would play a crucial role in easing out inconvenience caused to local people and troops deployed in this remote part of the state.

The IAF is assisting the BRO in carrying the load to expedite the process.

With the aim to connect inaccessible areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the is undertaking massive construction of roads and bridges in such areas of the state.

