CBI arrests Indian Oil general manager in Guwahati for allegedly taking bribe

The CBI arrested Dibya in on Tuesday for allegedly receiving bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a business representative, officials said.

Bendang Naro, the business representative, and her associate Lal Chand Choudhry have also been arrested for allegedly paying the bribe to Datta to help them secure new of across the Northeast, they said.

Datta had assured them of help in winning lottery of new of the state-run firm by manipulating computer systems, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)