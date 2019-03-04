IAF jet shoots down Pakistani military drone in Bikaner

A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of the on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile, government sources said.

The Pakistani drone was detected by a ground-based radar station and minutes later one of the Sukhoi-30 jets deployed in the area to keep an eye on Indian air space shot it down, they said.

The Pakistani drone was targeted at around 11:30 AM in Bikaner-Nal sector in Rajasthan, the sources said.

It was the second unsuccessful attempt by to send a drone inside in the last six days.

A Pakistani drone was shot down by on February 27 along the Indo-Pak border in Kutch in

The has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

had attempted to retaliate by unsuccessfully targeting a number of installations in on February 27.

