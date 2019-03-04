Amit Shah to launch BJP LS campaign in Telangana on March 6

would launch the party's campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections in with a meeting to be held at Nizamabad on March 6, state BJP K Laxman said here Monday.

Shah would attend the party's cluster meeting at Nizamabad, he told reporters here.

"National ji is going to come for the meeting to be held on 6th in Nizamabad cluster. Along with this meeting, he is going to start the election campaign in Telangana," he said.

The party has divided Lok Sabha constituencies in the state into different clusters.

Laxman said there was no in other parties who could match and added that though people voted for TRS in the assembly elections, they wanted to see Modi as PM again.

On TRS working K T Rama Rao's comments that TRS would ensure a better deal for by winning 16 Lok Sabha seats (of the total 17; leaving held by president Asaduddin Owaisi), Laxman said people of know that TRS cannot get the Prime Minister's post even if it wins not just 16, but 20 Lok Sabha seats.

"If there is anyone who can match Modi, should specify who it is ", he said.

TRS has to make it clear whom it would support (post the Lok Sabha elections), the or any other party, he said.

