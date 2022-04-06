IBBI amends voluntary liquidation process regulations to streamline it

-
ALSO READ
IBBI plans to reduce timelines under voluntary liquidation process
No income tax NOC/NDC required for voluntary liquidations, says IBBI
Till September, 421 cases resolved under insolvency law: Govt
IBBI empowers adjudicating authority to pick IPs from panel to curb delays
Govt appoints former civil servant Ravi Mittal as IBBI chairperson
-
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has amended regulations pertaining to voluntary liquidation process as part of efforts to streamline the process.
Anoop Rawat, Partner (insolvency & bankruptcy) at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said the amendment seeks to streamline the voluntary liquidation process by reducing the timelines and imposing greater responsibilities on liquidator.
"The requirement of new form H relieves some burden off the adjudicating authorities, with relevant data and satisfaction of compliance checks being available to it in a structured tabular format.
"This shall aid in further enhancing the freedom of exit for the investors in line with India's ambitious goals of providing ease of doing business to investors during all the phases of the life-cycle of businesses," Rawat said.
IBBI, a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has notified the changes in the voluntary liquidation process regulations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU