Vi partners Apna, Enguru, Pariksha to enhance engagement with job aspirants

Telecom operator Idea on Wednesday announced its partnership with job platform Apna, English learning platform Enguru and government exam preparatory platform Pariksha to enhance engagement with users, specially the job aspirants, and reduce customer churn on the network.

Under the partnership with Apna, Vi customers will not pay any fee for accessing services and they will get higher visibility for jobs compared to other aspirants.

"We are creating multiple opportunities for consumers to engage with a host of experiences, products and services and I think which will continue to cement our relationship with our consumers. Then, obviously, bring down our churn," Idea chief marketing officer Avneesh Khosla said while announcing the partnership.

The Vi will provide 14 days of free trial with unlimited interactive live classes conducted by experts on the English learning platform enguru'. Thereafter, learners can continue on the platform at 15-25 per cent discounted price after the trial period.

Under the arrangement with Pariksha, Vi Jobs & Education will offer the aspirants of central and state government jobs, one-month free subscription to 'Pariksha'. This will also include unlimited mock tests across more than 150 exams and post free period, users can continue at a subscription fee of Rs 249 per year.

