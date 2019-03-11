IBM to train over 1 million female students in India in 3 years

IT company Monday said it will collaborate with with Central and state governments to upskill around one million female students in science technology, engineering and maths fields over a period of three years.

"We can see 100 per cent jobs are going to change. You need more women in workforce. We are announcing for 200,000 from grade eight to twelve, we are going to prepare them for STEM over a three year period," Chairman, President and said at a company event.

She said the program is not about conducting technical training session, but to focus on basics of critical thinking, life skills, among others.

"All of us are capable of teaching our employees sort of hardskills. It is softskill, in that we have to learn. Collectively our programs are doing one million in numbers and helping four million teachers," Rometty said.

The company will collaborate with seven state governments across to prepare over 200,000 girls and women in government schools over the next three years for "new collar" jobs through the exploration and study of STEM subjects in classrooms and online, a said.

As part of its ongoing engagement with the government, around 4,000 mentors and 6 lakh mentees will benefit from IBM's AI-powered mentor platform which will include 5 lakh women students.

Rometty announced IBM's collaboration with to support maths teachers across with its platform ' With Watson' that will cater to around 3 lakh female students.

also announced a two-year Advanced Diploma Programme in emerging technologies created in collaboration with the which will be available to 100 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), including 50 all-women ITIs, over the next three years.

The company will also offer internships of up to five months to some students under the program.

Under the skills and educational program, IBM will offer science training resources to four million teachers in the community for STEM.

Amitabh Kant, who was also present at the occasion, said women in have performed exceptionally well whenever they are given opportunities.

"It is not possible for India to grow at 9-10 per cent without focussing on women. Every single place where we have given opportunity to women, they have performed better than men. Government has to play the role of facilitator, but it's the men who have to change their mindset that women should get place in organisations," Kant said.

