Jet Airways delays repayment of external commercial borrowings

Crisis-hit Monday defaulted on part repayment of its external commercial borrowings due to liquidity crunch.

Specific details about the borrowings were not disclosed.

"... the part repayment of the external commercial borrowing availed by the company, for working capital purposes, falling due on March 11, 2019, has been delayed owing to temporary liquidity constraints," the said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The company has engaged with the lender in relation to the same, it added.

On March 8, Chairman wrote to the airline's strategic partner Etihad's seeking an urgent funding of Rs 750 crore.

