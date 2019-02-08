ICAI to start e-hearing of disciplinary proceedings

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will start conducting hearings related to disciplinary proceedings through video-conferencing facilities, a move that will help in expeditious disposal of such cases.

In a release Friday, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said that for the first time, it has scheduled "e-hearing of disciplinary proceedings on February 9, 2019 through Video-conferencing".

According to the institute, e-hearings are expected to provide an incentive to the parties by way of reducing their associated travel time and costs.

The ICAI's council approved the proposal for conducting of e-hearings of disciplinary proceedings in May 2018.

On a pilot project basis, the institute has decided to initially commence e-hearings from its five regional headquarters in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Kanpur.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 22:31 IST

