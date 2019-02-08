SFDR successfully flight tested

The second indigenously developed "Solid Fuel Ducted (SFDR)" propulsion-based missile system was successfully flight tested in Odisha by the and Development Organisation (DRDO) Friday.

"The success of SFDR is a significant milestone and will pave the way for development of long-range air-to-air in the country," a defence statement said.

The ground booster, separation of ground booster and nozzle-less-booster performance were found satisfactory during the trial conducted in the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in district, it said.

The missile system was guided to high-altitude to simulate aircraft release conditions and subsequently nozzle-less-booster was ignited.

The SFDR-based missile accelerated to achieve the Mach number successfully, the statement said.

The trajectory was tracked by telemetry and radar stations till touchdown and all the mission objectives have been met.

has congratulated the DRDO and associated team members for this "stupendous mission".

