India, Bangladesh call for expediting safe and sustainable repartition of Rohingya refugees

Foreign Ministers of and held talks on Friday to further intensify ties between the two as they called for expediting safe and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya refugees, according to a statement from the

During the fifth meeting of the India- Joint Consultative Commission (JCC), assured her Bangladeshi counterpart A K India's continued support for safe, speedy and sustainable return of the displaced persons to

The two sides also inked three pacts, including in the areas of and training of civil servants.

The ministers discussed the gamut of bilateral issues of mutual interest and reviewed ongoing cooperation, including the implementation of decisions taken during the visits of and Sheikh Hasina, the statement said.

They also expressed satisfaction that both are working closer than ever before in every sector, ranging from security and to mutually-beneficial trade and investment flows, power and energy, river water sharing, development partnership, transport connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts.

They also welcomed the broadening of ties in areas such as space, nuclear energy, IT and

" A K conveyed the gratitude of Government of for the humanitarian assistance provided by in four tranches since September 2017 to help meet the requirements of the displaced persons from The two ministers agreed on the need to expedite safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced people from Rakhine State of Myanmar," the statement said.

has been calling on to implement the accord it signed with Bangladesh -- Rohingya repatriation agreement -- that involves return of the refugees to Myanmar.

India has been sending assistance to Bangladesh, which has been hosting over seven million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar. It started 'Operation Insaniyat' to help the Rohingya refugees in September2017. In December 2018, India sent the 4th tranche of relief assistance to Rohingya refugees camping in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar as part of operation.

The three MoUs signed were on mid-career training of 1,800 Bangladeshi civil servants, another between and the of Bangladesh on cooperation in the field of medicinal plants and the third between the and

An MoU was also signed between and to facilitate investments in the Indian Economic Zone in Mongla.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)