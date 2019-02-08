JUST IN
Business Standard

Maduro rejects 'one-sided' international forum on Venezuela

AFP  |  Caracas 

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday rejected a call by European and Latin American ministers to hold new presidential elections as soon as possible.

Meeting in Uruguay on Thursday, the International Contact Group had called for "free, transparent and credible presidential elections" in crisis-wracked Venezuela "as soon as possible" to find a peaceful solution to the power struggle between Maduro and opposition chief Juan Guaido.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 22:31 IST

