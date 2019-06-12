ICC suspends Namibia cricketer for four matches

all-rounder Christoffel Viljoen has been suspended for four matches for making inappropriate comments during an Africa Qualifier match.

Viljoen made the comments during the match against in on May 21 that were considered to be in Breach of the ICC's Anti-Racism Code, which resulted in him being charged with offences under 2.1.1. of the Code.

The 31-year-old accepted the misconduct and has been handed four Suspension Points for each offence, which will run concurrently and result in him missing Namibia's next four matches.

As per Article 7.3 of the Anti-Racism Code, Viljoen will also have to undergo an education programme to promote a better understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed.

The ICC will work with the to determine when and how this should take place.

