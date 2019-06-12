Over 100 people booked for posting vile comments against CM

The government has slapped cases on 119 people forposting objectionable comments on against Vijayan, since he took charge three years ago.

A reply document that has been uploaded on the website shows that cases have been registered against 12 state government/semi-governmental employees and one central government employee.

Though the question was raised by Indian Union Muslim League M K Muneer during the 2019 January Assembly session, the reply from the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, was uploaded on the website recently.

It also shows that other than government employees, 106 people also have cases registered against them for the objectionable comments.

"Cases have been registered against three persons for abusing the Opposition through social media," the document said.

It shows that the police got a total of 11 complaints against those who posted objectionable contents and comments against the opposition and investigation was going on in those cases.

The reply states that action has been taken against 41 state government employees for posting such comments against the and other ministers.

"Cases have been registered against 12 of them and the rest are facing departmental inquiry and disciplinary action," the document said.

In another reply given by the chief minister, it has been mentioned that 26 people were arrested for posting abusive comments or videos against Vijayan in relation to the Sabarimala issue.

