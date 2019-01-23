ICICI Lombard chooses Arya.ais Deep Learning solution

firm ai, has been chosen by to implement its Deep Learning and platform to cut down processing time for needing hospitalisation, the company said Wednesday.

ai provides solutions for the BFSI (Banking, and insurance) industry.

The company said through plug and usable deep learning platform, ai automates most operational processes involved in and insurance, cutting down development as well as processing time leading to significantly better response time.

"For ICICI Lombard, the end-to-end solution by Arya.ai simplifies complex Claims processes with plug-and-play ease. Using Arya.ais robust Deep Learning techniques to handle large claim processes reduces time taken from many hours to a few seconds," Vinay Kumar Sankararapu, of Arya.ai, said.

is a

Arya.ai was set up in 2013 by graduates Vinay Kumar Sankarapu and

ICICI Lombards Chief Service, Operations & Girish Nayak, said is the first Indian non-life insurance company to pioneer the use of Artificial intelligence and in

"Understanding medical diagnosis is a significantly complex activity for which we have deployed Aryas AI leading to reduced cashless claim request approval time from the earlier average of 60 minutes to under a minute now," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)