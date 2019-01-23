Man held in UP for impersonating as PMO official

A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating as an of the (PMO), according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police's (STF) here Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the arrested from Jiamau locality here on Tuesday, it said.

The had received a complaint that Rai used to call bureaucrats posing as a PMO and ask them to give contracts and jobs to some people, it said, adding that he used to take money for this.

An SUV was also seized, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)