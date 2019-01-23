JUST IN
Man held in UP for impersonating as PMO official

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating as an official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) here Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested Naresh Rai from Jiamau locality here on Tuesday, it said.

The STF had received a complaint that Rai used to call bureaucrats posing as a PMO official and ask them to give contracts and jobs to some people, it said, adding that he used to take money for this.

An SUV was also seized, the statement added.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 17:30 IST

