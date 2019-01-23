Ola to have 5,000 bike driver partners in Hyderabad

App-based cab aggregator Wednesday said it was aiming to have 5,000 bike partners under its fold in the city in a phased manner.

is organising a three-day Bike Mela in partnership with the which alone aims at creating 2,000 new bike entrepreneurs, the company said in a release here.

The mela will see bike manufacturers, service providers, representatives and financial institutions who will simplify the process of starting-up for these first-time entrepreneurs by providing deep discounts and special schemes, it said.

Hyderabads distinct traffic dynamics have made Bike a popular choice of and we are excited to expand the offering and enable 5000 new bike entrepreneurs to meet the growing demand," Sandeep Upadhyay, Business Head at Ola, said.

He said Ola was 'thrilled' to with the and support its efforts in creating livelihood opportunities for the youth through the mela.

Telangana said: We are pleased to endorse Olas initiative to create entrepreneurial opportunities for thousands of youth in the state.

