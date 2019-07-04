Identify tainted officers and compulsorily retire them: LG to authorities

Lt Governor Anil Baijal Thursday directed Delhi's chief secretary, vice chairman of the DDA, police commissioner and municipal commissioners to identify "tainted" officers and "compulsorily retire them".

Baijal said the move was aimed at weeding out "dead wood" and "dark sheep", and eliminate corruption from government functioning.

According to the LG's office, the lieutenant governor has written to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and municipal commissioners, asking them to take action under appropriate rules and send an action-taken report within a month.

"To ensure that government machinery remains efficient, effective and above board, directed Chief Secretary, Delhi, VC, DDA, @CPDelhi and Municipal Commissioners to take requisite action under FR 56(j)/CCS (Pension) Rules to compulsorily retire 'tainted' officers (sic)," Baijal tweeted.

"Action essential to weed out the 'dead wood' and 'dark sheep' to remove corruption from government functioning (sic)," he added.

In a statement, the L-G said probity and integrity are the two cornerstones of public service, without which no administration can hope to achieve its objective of providing services to citizens in an honest, efficient and effective manner.

"It is imperative to adopt a multi-pronged strategy using a myriad of measures -- legal, administrative and technological -- to remove corruption from government functioning," Baijal was quoted as saying in the statement.

Baijal desired that steps need to be taken in accordance with the instructions issued by the Government of India from time to time.

The move comes close on the heels of dismissal of 12 senior income tax officers, including a joint-commissioner rank officer, by the Centre on charges of corruption and professional misconduct.

It also included an IRS officer working as Commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment by two lady IRS officers of Commissioner rank. Another IRS officer, who was forced to retire, had acquired movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.17 crore by abusing his official position.

