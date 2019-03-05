Sculpture exhibition featuring diverse artworks inaugurated

" for Sculpt II", a concept exhibition of public arts, sculptures and installations, was inaugurated by Baijal here on Tuesday.

The two-week exhibition, at the International Centre (IIC), has 17 sculptors presenting works related to different themes about life, nature and philosophical introspection, in the open

The open-air sculptures are spaces of interaction and conversation, and beautify a space just as human beings like to don stylish wear and accessories, the show's and participating told IANS.

His metalwork titled 'Conversation' depicts clusters of birds, sculpted from iron. "Like how they chirp together in the evenings, public open-air sculptures also allow dialogues to flourish."

Asked if most arts remain incomprehensible to the general public, another said that the ordinary people view art with an extraordinary eye.

"When people like us leave, the common person will stand and deliberate upon each art piece for several minutes, and enrich the work with their own interpretations."

An sculpture by Madhab Das shows the evolution of man in the third dimension, as he gradually emerges from a slab of stone, to a cluster of undefined figures, to ultimately a well-chiseled human figurine -- possibly showing a mental evolution of the homo sapiens.

Encouraging people to think, the ecosystem of these sculptures offers a moment of relaxed thought as they walk through the Plaza lawn.

The participating artists include Bipasha Sen Gupta, Anjali Khosa Kaul, Farhat Jamshed, and Neeraj Gupta, among others.

Also showing his pyrographic works is Brajesh Kumar Singh, an working as an of Police (Traffic) with Police.

The exhibition presented by Arts Society will end on March 19.

