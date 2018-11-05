IED recovered in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand

An (IED) was recovered by the security personnel from Thalkobad on the Thalkobad-Baliba road, over 100 kms from here, in the Naxalism-hit district, a said Sunday.

The recovery was made by the personnel attached to the 197 Battalion of the (CRPF) and the District Armed Police, who were on long-range patrolling in the Naxalism-affected areas, of Police (SP) G said.

The IED was planted underneath a "kutcha" road to target the security personnel, he said, adding that the latter spotted a wire on the ground, which led them to launch a in the area.

The security personnel found a steel container, weighing five to 10 kg and filled with gelatine sticks and iron splinters. It was packed with M-seal and wrapped with carbon paper with a detonator fitted on top and connected to the command wire, the SP said.

The security personnel were led by Avinash Bhusan, the of the battalion, he added.

Subsequently, a Bomb Disposal Squad team reached the spot and defused the IED, the SP said.

