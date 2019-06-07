JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nadal hands Federer worst Slam loss in 11 years to reach 12th French Open final

Coordination meeting for proposed Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Business Standard

If Amit Shah said Art 370 would be scrapped, it'd become reality: Anurag Thakur

Press Trust of India  |  Hamirpur (HP) 

Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur Friday said Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would be scrapped as his party president Amit Shah has promised so.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur said Friday, "If our party President (and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah) said that article 370 would be scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir, it would become a reality."

Shah had promised during Lok Sabha election campaign that Article 370 would be scrapped if Narendra Modi is reelected as prime minister.

Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has "failed on all fronts".

Thakur termed the priorities of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as his own for the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU