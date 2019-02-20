Pak HC reserves verdict on Sharif's plea for suspension of sentence on medical grounds

A Pakistani high court Wednesday reserved its judgment on former Sharif's plea, seeking suspension of his sentence in a corruption case on medical grounds.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year sentence at in after being convicted in the Al Azizia case by an accountability court.

Sharif through his last month filed application seeking bail on health grounds after developing heart-related complications.

A two-member bench of the (IHC) comprising Justice and Justice heard the plea.

Haris presented the medical reports of Sharif and said the health of former was not stable and he should be given bail.

The court after hearing the arguments reserved the verdict without giving any date to announce it.

Sharif is currently in in where he was shifted last week from jail. The doctors are evaluating his condition and conducting tests before deciding medical interventions.

