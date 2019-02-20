Nine naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Nine naxals, including a couple carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh each on their head, Wednesday surrendered before authorities in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The cadres, five of them carrying cash rewards on their head, turned themselves in before senior officials in town, of Police told

Of them, Nagesh Kursam (30) was active as a section of military platoon no. 2 of Maoists. His wife (28) was also active as a section in military platoon no. 22, he said.

The two were carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh each on their head, Garg said.

Besides, Sahdev Uika (25) and a 17-year-old surrendered cadres were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their head, he said.

Moreover, Rs 1 lakh was announced for the arrest of another surrendered cadre identified as Ganpat Wasam (20), who was active as in Polampalli area of district, he said.

Lower rung cadres Rammurty Wasam (27), Kamlu Kama (38), Kuhrami Hadmo (30) and Lakkhu Vetti (25) were others who surrendered, he added.

They all were allegedly involved in incidents of attack on police teams, murder and triggering bomb blasts, the SP said.

In their statements, the surrendered naxals said they were disillusioned with the hollow ideology and violence of Maoists, and wanted to join the mainstream, he said.

The rebels said they want to see development in the area, Garg added.

The surrendered ultras were given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 each. Further, they will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation police of the state government, he added.

