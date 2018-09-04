Amazon India launches Hindi platform

Tuesday said it's platform will also be available in Hindi, as the major aims to bring the next 100 million

The launch will enable shoppers in to enjoy the ease and convenience of Amazon's shopping experience in Hindi, Vice President, told reporters here.

Customers can read detailed product information, find deals and discounts, place and pay for their orders, among other things, he added.

At launch, the Hindi experience -- which will also allow to tap into newer audience ahead of festive season sale -- is available on the Amazon mobile App on and mobile website.

"Launch of the Hindi shopping experience is a significant step towards bringing the next 100 million This first Indian language launch will enable crores of Hindi-preferring customers across India to shop in their preferred language," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)